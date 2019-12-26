Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) vs. Welltower Inc. (WELL): Which is the Better Investment?

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) shares are up more than 7.59% this year and recently increased 0.08% or $0.01 to settle at $11.90. Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), on the other hand, is up 15.16% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $79.93 and has returned 3.27% during the past week.

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) and Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect CLDR to grow earnings at a 20.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WELL is expected to grow at a 13.00% annual rate. All else equal, CLDR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 40.3% for Welltower Inc. (WELL). CLDR’s ROI is -12.80% while WELL has a ROI of 3.50%. The interpretation is that WELL’s business generates a higher return on investment than CLDR’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. CLDR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.03. Comparatively, WELL’s free cash flow per share was -0.39. On a percent-of-sales basis, CLDR’s free cash flow was -0% while WELL converted -3.36% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CLDR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CLDR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.90 for WELL. WELL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CLDR trades at a P/B of 2.33, and a P/S of 4.61, compared to a forward P/E of 42.77, a P/B of 2.12, and a P/S of 6.35 for WELL. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CLDR is currently priced at a 0.17% to its one-year price target of 11.88. Comparatively, WELL is -11.49% relative to its price target of 90.31. This suggests that WELL is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CLDR has a short ratio of 5.57 compared to a short interest of 6.76 for WELL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CLDR.

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) beats Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CLDR is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CLDR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, CLDR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.