Choosing Between ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) and Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) shares are down more than -3.89% this year and recently decreased -0.40% or -$0.17 to settle at $42.02. Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX), on the other hand, is down -0.76% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $22.19 and has returned 2.02% during the past week.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) and Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) are the two most active stocks in the Entertainment – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect VIAC to grow earnings at a 10.78% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FIXX is expected to grow at a -9.40% annual rate. All else equal, VIAC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. VIAC’s ROI is 18.80% while FIXX has a ROI of -31.30%. The interpretation is that VIAC’s business generates a higher return on investment than FIXX’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. VIAC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.20. Comparatively, FIXX’s free cash flow per share was -0.62. On a percent-of-sales basis, VIAC’s free cash flow was -0.52% while FIXX converted -0.74% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VIAC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. VIAC has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 14.70 for FIXX. This means that FIXX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. VIAC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.86 versus a D/E of 0.00 for FIXX. VIAC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

VIAC trades at a forward P/E of 6.92, a P/B of 3.11, and a P/S of 1.68, compared to a P/B of 3.78, and a P/S of 463.98 for FIXX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. VIAC is currently priced at a 47.75% to its one-year price target of 28.44. Comparatively, FIXX is -33.56% relative to its price target of 33.40. This suggests that FIXX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. VIAC has a short ratio of 2.64 compared to a short interest of 9.11 for FIXX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VIAC.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) beats Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VIAC is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, VIAC is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, VIAC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.