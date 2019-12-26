Choosing Between VEREIT, Inc. (VER) and Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA)

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) shares are up more than 27.83% this year and recently increased 0.55% or $0.05 to settle at $9.14. Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA), on the other hand, is up 58.06% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $0.73 and has returned 0.56% during the past week.

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect VER to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 25.15% for Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA). VER’s ROI is 0.60% while SMTA has a ROI of -11.20%. The interpretation is that VER’s business generates a higher return on investment than SMTA’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. VER’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.00. Comparatively, SMTA’s free cash flow per share was -0.24. On a percent-of-sales basis, VER’s free cash flow was 0% while SMTA converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VER is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

VER’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.80 versus a D/E of 0.06 for SMTA. VER is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

VER trades at a forward P/E of 35.56, a P/B of 1.27, and a P/S of 7.82, compared to a P/B of 0.08, and a P/S of 0.16 for SMTA. VER is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. VER is currently priced at a -10.22% to its one-year price target of 10.18.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. VER has a short ratio of 1.88 compared to a short interest of 0.15 for SMTA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SMTA.

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) beats VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. SMTA is growing fastly. In terms of valuation, SMTA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, SMTA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.