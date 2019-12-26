Choosing Between TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) and Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares are down more than -35.70% this year and recently increased 2.94% or $0.07 to settle at $2.45. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN), on the other hand, is down -27.33% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $24.14 and has returned 5.00% during the past week.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) and Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect TXMD to grow earnings at a 19.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SUPN is expected to grow at a 37.00% annual rate. All else equal, SUPN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 42.99% for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN). TXMD’s ROI is -76.20% while SUPN has a ROI of 14.70%. The interpretation is that SUPN’s business generates a higher return on investment than TXMD’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. TXMD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.11. Comparatively, SUPN’s free cash flow per share was +0.69. On a percent-of-sales basis, TXMD’s free cash flow was -0.19% while SUPN converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SUPN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. TXMD has a current ratio of 2.80 compared to 2.90 for SUPN. This means that SUPN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

TXMD trades at a P/S of 17.42, compared to a forward P/E of 17.04, a P/B of 2.27, and a P/S of 3.13 for SUPN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. TXMD is currently priced at a -72.96% to its one-year price target of 9.06. Comparatively, SUPN is -5.96% relative to its price target of 25.67. This suggests that TXMD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. TXMD has a beta of 1.65 and SUPN’s beta is 1.51. SUPN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. TXMD has a short ratio of 21.07 compared to a short interest of 7.50 for SUPN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SUPN.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) beats TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SUPN has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. Finally, SUPN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.