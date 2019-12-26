Choosing Between Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) and DCP Midstream, LP (DCP)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) shares are down more than -27.35% this year and recently increased 1.31% or $0.19 to settle at $14.69. DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP), on the other hand, is down -4.57% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $25.28 and has returned 1.94% during the past week.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) and DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Retail industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect SKT to grow earnings at a 6.70% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DCP is expected to grow at a 39.45% annual rate. All else equal, DCP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) has an EBITDA margin of 56.01%. This suggests that SKT underlying business is more profitable SKT’s ROI is 5.00% while DCP has a ROI of 1.90%. The interpretation is that SKT’s business generates a higher return on investment than DCP’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. SKT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.38. Comparatively, DCP’s free cash flow per share was -1.22. On a percent-of-sales basis, SKT’s free cash flow was 0.01% while DCP converted -1.78% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SKT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SKT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.32 versus a D/E of 0.97 for DCP. SKT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

SKT trades at a forward P/E of 18.23, a P/B of 2.87, and a P/S of 2.80, compared to a forward P/E of 16.56, a P/B of 0.61, and a P/S of 0.44 for DCP. SKT is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. SKT is currently priced at a -3.16% to its one-year price target of 15.17. Comparatively, DCP is -8.84% relative to its price target of 27.73. This suggests that DCP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. SKT has a beta of 0.62 and DCP’s beta is 2.14. SKT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. SKT has a short ratio of 17.29 compared to a short interest of 5.32 for DCP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DCP.

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) beats Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DCP is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, DCP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, DCP is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, DCP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.