Choosing Between Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) and Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) shares are up more than 56.49% this year and recently decreased -0.79% or -$0.46 to settle at $57.76. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE), on the other hand, is up 12.55% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $16.05 and has returned 0.69% during the past week.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) and Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect TSM to grow earnings at a 10.40% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 33.89% for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE). TSM’s ROI is 18.20% while APLE has a ROI of 5.30%. The interpretation is that TSM’s business generates a higher return on investment than APLE’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. TSM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -6.17. Comparatively, APLE’s free cash flow per share was +0.21. On a percent-of-sales basis, TSM’s free cash flow was -94.92% while APLE converted 3.7% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, APLE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

TSM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.10 versus a D/E of 0.47 for APLE. APLE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

TSM trades at a forward P/E of 21.47, a P/B of 5.69, and a P/S of 8.31, compared to a forward P/E of 21.40, a P/B of 1.08, and a P/S of 2.81 for APLE. TSM is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. TSM is currently priced at a 1.73% to its one-year price target of 56.78. Comparatively, APLE is -6.96% relative to its price target of 17.25. This suggests that APLE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. TSM has a beta of 1.00 and APLE’s beta is 0.81. APLE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. TSM has a short ratio of 1.51 compared to a short interest of 7.84 for APLE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TSM.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) beats Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. APLE is growing fastly and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, APLE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, APLE is more undervalued relative to its price target.