Choosing Between Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) and Valvoline Inc. (VVV)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) shares are down more than -15.65% this year and recently increased 0.66% or $0.13 to settle at $19.83. Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV), on the other hand, is up 10.65% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $21.41 and has returned 0.00% during the past week.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) and Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) are the two most active stocks in the Grocery Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect SFM to grow earnings at a -1.73% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VVV is expected to grow at a 6.50% annual rate. All else equal, VVV’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 15.82% for Valvoline Inc. (VVV). SFM’s ROI is 15.90% while VVV has a ROI of 31.10%. The interpretation is that VVV’s business generates a higher return on investment than SFM’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. SFM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.28. Comparatively, VVV’s free cash flow per share was +0.30. On a percent-of-sales basis, SFM’s free cash flow was 0.64% while VVV converted 2.37% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VVV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. SFM has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 1.90 for VVV. This means that VVV can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

SFM trades at a forward P/E of 17.63, a P/B of 4.18, and a P/S of 0.43, compared to a forward P/E of 13.73, and a P/S of 1.69 for VVV. SFM is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. SFM is currently priced at a -1.49% to its one-year price target of 20.13. Comparatively, VVV is -10.04% relative to its price target of 23.80. This suggests that VVV is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. SFM has a short ratio of 9.41 compared to a short interest of 3.39 for VVV. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VVV.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) beats Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) on a total of 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VVV , is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, VVV is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, VVV is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, VVV has better sentiment signals based on short interest.