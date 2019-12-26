Choosing Between Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) and Hess Corporation (HES)

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) shares are down more than -44.72% this year and recently decreased -0.84% or -$0.18 to settle at $21.35. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES), on the other hand, is up 66.02% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $67.24 and has returned 3.97% during the past week.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 43.01% for Hess Corporation (HES). WORK’s ROI is 27.70% while HES has a ROI of 0.90%. The interpretation is that WORK’s business generates a higher return on investment than HES’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. WORK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.04. Comparatively, HES’s free cash flow per share was -1.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, WORK’s free cash flow was -0.01% while HES converted -5.45% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WORK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. WORK has a current ratio of 2.30 compared to 1.40 for HES. This means that WORK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. WORK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.76 for HES. HES is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

WORK trades at a P/B of 16.05, and a P/S of 20.33, compared to a forward P/E of 201.92, a P/B of 2.28, and a P/S of 3.11 for HES. WORK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. WORK is currently priced at a -21.77% to its one-year price target of 27.29. Comparatively, HES is -6.95% relative to its price target of 72.26. This suggests that WORK is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. WORK has a short ratio of 4.37 compared to a short interest of 5.27 for HES. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WORK.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) beats Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WORK generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. WORK is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, WORK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.