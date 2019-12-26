Choosing Between Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) and Callaway Golf Company (ELY)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) shares are down more than -5.79% this year and recently decreased -0.11% or -$0.02 to settle at $18.88. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY), on the other hand, is up 38.63% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $21.21 and has returned 1.05% during the past week.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) and Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect PAA to grow earnings at a 6.22% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ELY is expected to grow at a 30.90% annual rate. All else equal, ELY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 9.72% for Callaway Golf Company (ELY). PAA’s ROI is 11.00% while ELY has a ROI of 13.20%. The interpretation is that ELY’s business generates a higher return on investment than PAA’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. PAA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.33. Comparatively, ELY’s free cash flow per share was +1.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, PAA’s free cash flow was -0.71% while ELY converted 8.55% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ELY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. PAA has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 1.80 for ELY. This means that ELY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PAA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.96 versus a D/E of 0.73 for ELY. PAA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PAA trades at a forward P/E of 11.41, a P/B of 1.29, and a P/S of 0.41, compared to a forward P/E of 17.50, a P/B of 2.57, and a P/S of 1.26 for ELY. PAA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. PAA is currently priced at a -23.38% to its one-year price target of 24.64. Comparatively, ELY is -13.29% relative to its price target of 24.46. This suggests that PAA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. PAA has a beta of 0.99 and ELY’s beta is 1.27. PAA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. PAA has a short ratio of 6.15 compared to a short interest of 14.47 for ELY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PAA.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) beats Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PAA is more profitable. In terms of valuation, PAA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, PAA is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PAA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.