Choosing Between Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) and Frontline Ltd. (FRO)

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) shares are down more than -13.80% this year and recently decreased -0.30% or -$0.06 to settle at $20.11. Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO), on the other hand, is up 125.50% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $12.47 and has returned 10.26% during the past week.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) and Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) are the two most active stocks in the Information & Delivery Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect NLSN to grow earnings at a 1.46% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 7.48% for Frontline Ltd. (FRO). NLSN’s ROI is -4.60% while FRO has a ROI of 2.80%. The interpretation is that FRO’s business generates a higher return on investment than NLSN’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. NLSN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.77. Comparatively, FRO’s free cash flow per share was +0.16. On a percent-of-sales basis, NLSN’s free cash flow was 4.21% while FRO converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NLSN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. NLSN has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 0.60 for FRO. This means that NLSN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NLSN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.94 versus a D/E of 1.51 for FRO. NLSN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NLSN trades at a forward P/E of 10.96, a P/B of 3.32, and a P/S of 1.11, compared to a forward P/E of 5.39, a P/B of 1.55, and a P/S of 2.87 for FRO. NLSN is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. NLSN is currently priced at a -20.14% to its one-year price target of 25.18. Comparatively, FRO is 144.51% relative to its price target of 5.10. This suggests that NLSN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. NLSN has a beta of 0.91 and FRO’s beta is 1.15. NLSN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. NLSN has a short ratio of 5.25 compared to a short interest of 2.46 for FRO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FRO.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) beats Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NLSN is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. NLSN is more undervalued relative to its price target.