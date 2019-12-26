Choosing Between Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) shares are up more than 4.30% this year and recently increased 0.26% or $0.05 to settle at $19.39. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO), on the other hand, is up 2.53% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $8.10 and has returned 0.75% during the past week.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) are the two most active stocks in the Housewares & Accessories industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect NWL to grow earnings at a -11.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ARCO is expected to grow at a 16.50% annual rate. All else equal, ARCO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 7.91% for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO). NWL’s ROI is -54.00% while ARCO has a ROI of 7.40%. The interpretation is that ARCO’s business generates a higher return on investment than NWL’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. NWL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.59. Comparatively, ARCO’s free cash flow per share was +0.00. On a percent-of-sales basis, NWL’s free cash flow was 2.89% while ARCO converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NWL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. NWL has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 0.70 for ARCO. This means that NWL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NWL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.53 versus a D/E of 1.66 for ARCO. ARCO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NWL trades at a forward P/E of 12.48, a P/B of 1.98, and a P/S of 0.90, compared to a forward P/E of 20.30, a P/B of 4.35, and a P/S of 0.55 for ARCO. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. NWL is currently priced at a -5.64% to its one-year price target of 20.55. Comparatively, ARCO is -14.01% relative to its price target of 9.42. This suggests that ARCO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. NWL has a beta of 1.04 and ARCO’s beta is 1.15. NWL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. NWL has a short ratio of 6.05 compared to a short interest of 2.69 for ARCO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ARCO.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) beats Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ARCO has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable and generates a higher return on investment. ARCO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ARCO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.