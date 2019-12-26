Choosing Between iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) and Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) shares are up more than 42.43% this year and recently decreased -0.61% or -$0.13 to settle at $21.18. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO), on the other hand, is up 12.13% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $93.56 and has returned 0.12% during the past week.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) and Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect IQ to grow earnings at a 5.75% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TSCO is expected to grow at a 10.87% annual rate. All else equal, TSCO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 11.14% for Tractor Supply Company (TSCO). IQ’s ROI is -31.60% while TSCO has a ROI of 27.50%. The interpretation is that TSCO’s business generates a higher return on investment than IQ’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. On a percent-of-sales basis, IQ’s free cash flow was 0% while TSCO converted -0.46% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, IQ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. IQ has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 1.60 for TSCO. This means that TSCO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. IQ’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.12 versus a D/E of 0.45 for TSCO. IQ is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

IQ trades at a P/B of 7.28, and a P/S of 3.72, compared to a forward P/E of 17.83, a P/B of 7.46, and a P/S of 1.33 for TSCO. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. IQ is currently priced at a 4.7% to its one-year price target of 20.23. Comparatively, TSCO is -14.3% relative to its price target of 109.17. This suggests that TSCO is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. IQ has a short ratio of 8.54 compared to a short interest of 1.62 for TSCO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TSCO.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) beats iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TSCO has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. TSCO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TSCO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.