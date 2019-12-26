Choosing Between Inpixon (INPX) and Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS), on the other hand, is down -34.86% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $11.70 and has returned -3.86% during the past week.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) and Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect INPX to grow earnings at a 20.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CLVS is expected to grow at a 35.10% annual rate. All else equal, CLVS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. INPX’s ROI is -204.20% while CLVS has a ROI of -50.10%. The interpretation is that CLVS’s business generates a higher return on investment than INPX’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. INPX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.11. Comparatively, CLVS’s free cash flow per share was -1.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, INPX’s free cash flow was -0.19% while CLVS converted -0.06% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CLVS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. INPX has a current ratio of 0.30 compared to 3.80 for CLVS. This means that CLVS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

INPX trades at a P/B of 0.13, and a P/S of 1.40, compared to a P/S of 4.95 for CLVS. INPX is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. INPX has a beta of 2.02 and CLVS’s beta is 3.15. INPX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. INPX has a short ratio of 0.08 compared to a short interest of 2.80 for CLVS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for INPX.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) beats Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) on a total of 6 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. CLVS has higher cash flow per share, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.