Choosing Between Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares are down more than -26.88% this year and recently increased 3.54% or $0.08 to settle at $2.34. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), on the other hand, is up 2.68% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $70.02 and has returned 0.49% during the past week.

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect GRPN to grow earnings at a 9.48% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, XOM is expected to grow at a 2.73% annual rate. All else equal, GRPN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 16.22% for Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM). GRPN’s ROI is 7.30% while XOM has a ROI of 4.80%. The interpretation is that GRPN’s business generates a higher return on investment than XOM’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. GRPN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.00. Comparatively, XOM’s free cash flow per share was -0.22. On a percent-of-sales basis, GRPN’s free cash flow was 0% while XOM converted -0.32% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GRPN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. GRPN has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 0.80 for XOM. This means that GRPN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GRPN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.75 versus a D/E of 0.25 for XOM. GRPN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GRPN trades at a forward P/E of 10.35, a P/B of 4.42, and a P/S of 0.56, compared to a forward P/E of 18.50, a P/B of 1.57, and a P/S of 1.15 for XOM. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. GRPN is currently priced at a -34.27% to its one-year price target of 3.56. Comparatively, XOM is -10.77% relative to its price target of 78.47. This suggests that GRPN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. GRPN has a beta of 1.31 and XOM’s beta is 1.00. XOM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. GRPN has a short ratio of 5.38 compared to a short interest of 3.22 for XOM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for XOM.

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) beats Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GRPN is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, GRPN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, GRPN is more undervalued relative to its price target.