Choosing Between Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) and Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR)

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) shares are down more than -37.73% this year and recently decreased -1.41% or -$0.22 to settle at $15.38. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR), on the other hand, is up 44.39% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $14.54 and has returned 0.62% during the past week.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) and Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) are the two most active stocks in the Apparel Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect DBI to grow earnings at a 14.68% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ABR is expected to grow at a 8.00% annual rate. All else equal, DBI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 98.01% for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR). DBI’s ROI is 3.00% while ABR has a ROI of 3.50%. The interpretation is that ABR’s business generates a higher return on investment than DBI’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. DBI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.64. Comparatively, ABR’s free cash flow per share was +0.90. On a percent-of-sales basis, DBI’s free cash flow was 1.44% while ABR converted 0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DBI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

DBI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.32 versus a D/E of 4.28 for ABR. ABR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

DBI trades at a forward P/E of 8.54, a P/B of 1.49, and a P/S of 0.32, compared to a forward P/E of 10.79, a P/B of 1.46, and a P/S of 2.93 for ABR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. DBI is currently priced at a -15.21% to its one-year price target of 18.14. Comparatively, ABR is 2.39% relative to its price target of 14.20. This suggests that DBI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. DBI has a beta of 1.15 and ABR’s beta is 0.61. ABR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. DBI has a short ratio of 6.81 compared to a short interest of 6.36 for ABR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ABR.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) beats Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DBI is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, DBI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, DBI is more undervalued relative to its price target.