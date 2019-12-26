Choosing Between Century Aluminum Company (CENX) and Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC)

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) shares are up more than 3.69% this year and recently increased 0.13% or $0.01 to settle at $7.58. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC), on the other hand, is down -17.66% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $13.15 and has returned -1.20% during the past week.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) and Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) are the two most active stocks in the Aluminum industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, TPC is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, TPC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. CENX’s ROI is -5.60% while TPC has a ROI of 6.10%. The interpretation is that TPC’s business generates a higher return on investment than CENX’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CENX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.05. Comparatively, TPC’s free cash flow per share was +3.94. On a percent-of-sales basis, CENX’s free cash flow was 0.23% while TPC converted 4.45% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TPC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. CENX has a current ratio of 2.50 compared to 1.90 for TPC. This means that CENX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CENX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.43 versus a D/E of 0.55 for TPC. TPC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CENX trades at a forward P/E of 52.28, a P/B of 0.95, and a P/S of 0.37, compared to a forward P/E of 5.44, a P/B of 0.43, and a P/S of 0.15 for TPC. CENX is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CENX is currently priced at a -16.98% to its one-year price target of 9.13. Comparatively, TPC is -38.35% relative to its price target of 21.33. This suggests that TPC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. CENX has a beta of 1.99 and TPC’s beta is 1.93. TPC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CENX has a short ratio of 6.32 compared to a short interest of 15.55 for TPC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CENX.

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) beats Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TPC higher liquidity, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, TPC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, TPC is more undervalued relative to its price target.