Choosing Between Brunswick Corporation (BC) and Akerna Corp. (KERN)

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) shares are up more than 31.91% this year and recently decreased -0.39% or -$0.24 to settle at $61.27. Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN), on the other hand, is down -21.90% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $7.88 and has returned -28.36% during the past week.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) are the two most active stocks in the Recreational Goods, Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect BC to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Brunswick Corporation (BC) has an EBITDA margin of 3.58%. This suggests that BC underlying business is more profitable BC’s ROI is 10.80% while KERN has a ROI of -57.00%. The interpretation is that BC’s business generates a higher return on investment than KERN’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. BC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.19. Comparatively, KERN’s free cash flow per share was -0.34. On a percent-of-sales basis, BC’s free cash flow was 0.3% while KERN converted -0.03% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. BC has a current ratio of 1.90 compared to 8.80 for KERN. This means that KERN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.80 versus a D/E of 0.00 for KERN. BC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BC trades at a forward P/E of 11.75, a P/B of 3.67, and a P/S of 1.17, compared to a P/B of 3.68, and a P/S of 7.67 for KERN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. BC is currently priced at a -7.27% to its one-year price target of 66.07.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. BC has a short ratio of 2.71 compared to a short interest of 1.54 for KERN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KERN.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) beats Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. BC is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, BC is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,