Choosing Between Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) and Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) shares are up more than 12.45% this year and recently increased 0.23% or $0.02 to settle at $8.75. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL), on the other hand, is down -3.43% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $29.32 and has returned 1.03% during the past week.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) and Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) are the two most active stocks in the Foreign Regional Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect BBD to grow earnings at a 17.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GIL is expected to grow at a 8.30% annual rate. All else equal, BBD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. BBD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.32. Comparatively, GIL’s free cash flow per share was +0.39. On a percent-of-sales basis, BBD’s free cash flow was -4.18% while GIL converted 2.73% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GIL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BBD trades at a forward P/E of 10.06, a P/B of 1.92, compared to a forward P/E of 15.02, a P/B of 3.04, and a P/S of 2.04 for GIL. BBD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. BBD is currently priced at a -16.83% to its one-year price target of 10.52. Comparatively, GIL is -8.86% relative to its price target of 32.17. This suggests that BBD is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. BBD has a short ratio of 1.89 compared to a short interest of 1.93 for GIL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BBD.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) beats Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BBD is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BBD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, BBD is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BBD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.