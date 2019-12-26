Choosing Between Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) and Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares are up more than 87.84% this year and recently increased 0.69% or $0.42 to settle at $61.50. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), on the other hand, is up 34.28% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $264.33 and has returned 1.51% during the past week.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect AMAT to grow earnings at a 8.53% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, INTU is expected to grow at a 11.01% annual rate. All else equal, INTU’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 61.01% for Intuit Inc. (INTU). AMAT’s ROI is 20.40% while INTU has a ROI of 36.60%. The interpretation is that INTU’s business generates a higher return on investment than AMAT’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. AMAT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.57. Comparatively, INTU’s free cash flow per share was -1.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, AMAT’s free cash flow was 3.57% while INTU converted -4.26% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AMAT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. AMAT has a current ratio of 2.30 compared to 1.80 for INTU. This means that AMAT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AMAT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.65 versus a D/E of 0.12 for INTU. AMAT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AMAT trades at a forward P/E of 14.02, a P/B of 6.88, and a P/S of 3.87, compared to a forward P/E of 30.96, a P/B of 18.99, and a P/S of 9.81 for INTU. AMAT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. AMAT is currently priced at a -8.74% to its one-year price target of 67.39. Comparatively, INTU is -5.78% relative to its price target of 280.56. This suggests that AMAT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. AMAT has a beta of 1.65 and INTU’s beta is 1.06. INTU’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. AMAT has a short ratio of 2.59 compared to a short interest of 2.30 for INTU. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for INTU.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) beats Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AMAT has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, AMAT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, AMAT is more undervalued relative to its price target.