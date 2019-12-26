Choosing Between 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) and Chaparral Energy, Inc. (CHAP)

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) shares are down more than -11.90% this year and recently decreased -0.22% or -$0.02 to settle at $8.96. Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHAP), on the other hand, is down -72.56% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $1.35 and has returned 31.07% during the past week.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) and Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) are the two most active stocks in the Computer Peripherals industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect DDD to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. DDD’s ROI is -7.40% while CHAP has a ROI of 2.30%. The interpretation is that CHAP’s business generates a higher return on investment than DDD’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. DDD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.02. Comparatively, CHAP’s free cash flow per share was -0.96. On a percent-of-sales basis, DDD’s free cash flow was 0% while CHAP converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DDD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. DDD has a current ratio of 2.30 compared to 0.80 for CHAP. This means that DDD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DDD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.13 versus a D/E of 0.66 for CHAP. CHAP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DDD trades at a forward P/E of 99.56, a P/B of 1.99, and a P/S of 1.69, compared to a forward P/E of 27.00, a P/B of 0.10, and a P/S of 0.25 for CHAP. DDD is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. DDD is currently priced at a 4.43% to its one-year price target of 8.58. Comparatively, CHAP is -77.5% relative to its price target of 6.00. This suggests that CHAP is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. DDD has a short ratio of 18.16 compared to a short interest of 10.58 for CHAP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CHAP.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) beats 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CHAP is growing fastly. In terms of valuation, CHAP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CHAP is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CHAP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.