Checking Out Operational Data for Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) trade is getting exciting but lets take a deeper look whether it is as good a moment. Now trading with a market value of 9.86M, the company has a mix of catalysts and obstacles that spring from the nature of its operations. Everyone seems to have their own opinion of this stock. But what do the numbers really say? We think it’s a great time to take a fresh look.

It’s generally a good idea to start with the most fundamental piece of the picture: the balance sheet. The balance sheet health of any company plays a key role in its ability to meet its obligations and maintain the faith of its investment base. For PSTV, the company currently has 16.87 million of cash on the books, which is offset by 14.43 million in current liabilities. The trend over time is important to note. In this case, the company’s debt has been growing. The company also has 0 in total assets, balanced by 0 in total liabilities, which should give you a sense of the viability of the company under any number of imagined business contexts.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. saw 6950 in free cash flow last quarter, representing a quarterly net change in cash of 11573. Perhaps most importantly where cash movements are concerned, the company saw about 6942 in net operating cash flow.

As far as key trends that demonstrate something of the future investment potential of this stock, we need to take a closer look at the top line, first and foremost. Last quarter, the company saw 4.77 million in total revenues. That represents a quarterly year/year change in revenues of 0.90% in sequential terms, the PSTV saw sales decline by 0.94%.

But what about the bottom line? After all, that’s what really matters in the end. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is intriguing when broken down to its core data. For shareholders, given the total diluted outstanding shares of 3.72M, this means overall earnings per share of -30.