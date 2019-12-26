Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) vs. Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG): Which is the Better Investment?

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) shares are down more than -28.04% this year and recently decreased -3.31% or -$0.16 to settle at $4.67. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), on the other hand, is up 59.41% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $34.05 and has returned 16.65% during the past week.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) and Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect CPE to grow earnings at a 20.70% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CAG is expected to grow at a 8.60% annual rate. All else equal, CPE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 9.02% for Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG). CPE’s ROI is 6.90% while CAG has a ROI of 5.50%. The interpretation is that CPE’s business generates a higher return on investment than CAG’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. CPE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.13. Comparatively, CAG’s free cash flow per share was +0.08. On a percent-of-sales basis, CPE’s free cash flow was -0.01% while CAG converted 0.41% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CAG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. CPE has a current ratio of 0.50 compared to 1.10 for CAG. This means that CAG can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CPE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.48 versus a D/E of 1.42 for CAG. CAG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CPE trades at a forward P/E of 4.27, a P/B of 0.43, and a P/S of 1.74, compared to a forward P/E of 14.80, a P/B of 2.23, and a P/S of 1.64 for CAG. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. CPE is currently priced at a -39.35% to its one-year price target of 7.70. Comparatively, CAG is 4.67% relative to its price target of 32.53. This suggests that CPE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. CPE has a beta of 1.56 and CAG’s beta is 0.86. CAG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. CPE has a short ratio of 4.89 compared to a short interest of 5.22 for CAG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CPE.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) beats Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CPE is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CPE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, CPE is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CPE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.