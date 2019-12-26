Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) vs. Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF): Breaking Down the Independent Oil & Gas Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares are down more than -21.97% this year and recently decreased -0.85% or -$0.15 to settle at $17.44. Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF), on the other hand, is up 84.26% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $5.97 and has returned 0.34% during the past week.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) and Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect COG to grow earnings at a 32.62% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) has an EBITDA margin of 64.9%. This suggests that COG underlying business is more profitable

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. COG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.09. Comparatively, VFF’s free cash flow per share was +0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, COG’s free cash flow was 1.68% while VFF converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, COG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

COG trades at a forward P/E of 13.75, a P/B of 3.25, and a P/S of 3.10, compared to a P/B of 2.27, and a P/S of 2.08 for VFF. COG is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. COG is currently priced at a -19.18% to its one-year price target of 21.58.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. COG has a short ratio of 3.13 compared to a short interest of 4.05 for VFF. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for COG.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) beats Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. COG is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. Finally, COG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.