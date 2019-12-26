Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) vs. Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING): Which is the Better Investment?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares are up more than 21.51% this year and recently decreased -0.08% or -$0.05 to settle at $63.16. Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING), on the other hand, is up 21.98% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $24.53 and has returned 7.63% during the past week.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) and Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect BMY to grow earnings at a 15.05% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 39.15% for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING). BMY’s ROI is 25.40% while PING has a ROI of 0.40%. The interpretation is that BMY’s business generates a higher return on investment than PING’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. BMY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.04. Comparatively, PING’s free cash flow per share was -0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, BMY’s free cash flow was 7.51% while PING converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BMY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. BMY has a current ratio of 3.80 compared to 3.60 for PING. This means that BMY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BMY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.41 versus a D/E of 0.11 for PING. BMY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BMY trades at a forward P/E of 10.40, a P/B of 5.84, and a P/S of 6.06, compared to a forward P/E of 81.23, a P/B of 2.87, and a P/S of 8.34 for PING. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. BMY is currently priced at a -5.17% to its one-year price target of 66.60. Comparatively, PING is 6.01% relative to its price target of 23.14. This suggests that BMY is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. BMY has a short ratio of 5.47 compared to a short interest of 1.15 for PING. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PING.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) beats Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BMY is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, BMY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, BMY is more undervalued relative to its price target.