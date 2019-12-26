BP p.l.c. (BP) and Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR) Go Head-to-head

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) shares are up more than 0.32% this year and recently decreased -0.18% or -$0.07 to settle at $38.04. Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR), on the other hand, is up 100.52% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $7.64 and has returned -1.29% during the past week.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) and Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) are the two most active stocks in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect BP to grow earnings at a 31.50% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. BP’s ROI is 4.60% while VSLR has a ROI of -14.50%. The interpretation is that BP’s business generates a higher return on investment than VSLR’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. BP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.02. Comparatively, VSLR’s free cash flow per share was -1.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, BP’s free cash flow was 0.02% while VSLR converted -0.05% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. BP has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 1.00 for VSLR. This means that BP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.77 versus a D/E of 6.67 for VSLR. VSLR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BP trades at a forward P/E of 11.36, a P/B of 1.32, and a P/S of 0.46, compared to a P/B of 4.32, and a P/S of 2.91 for VSLR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. BP is currently priced at a -23.26% to its one-year price target of 49.57. Comparatively, VSLR is -33.16% relative to its price target of 11.43. This suggests that VSLR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. BP has a beta of 0.77 and VSLR’s beta is 0.44. VSLR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. BP has a short ratio of 0.77 compared to a short interest of 9.82 for VSLR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BP.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) beats Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BP is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BP is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, BP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.