Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) vs. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS): Which is the Better Investment?

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) shares are up more than 28.21% this year and recently increased 0.20% or $0.09 to settle at $45.31. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS), on the other hand, is down -14.41% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $37.42 and has returned 0.46% during the past week.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) and Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect BSX to grow earnings at a 11.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GOOS is expected to grow at a 28.57% annual rate. All else equal, GOOS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has an EBITDA margin of 23.89%. This suggests that BSX underlying business is more profitable

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. BSX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.27. Comparatively, GOOS’s free cash flow per share was -0.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, BSX’s free cash flow was 3.83% while GOOS converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BSX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BSX trades at a forward P/E of 25.28, a P/B of 6.51, and a P/S of 6.07, compared to a forward P/E of 58.47, a P/B of 19.46, for GOOS. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. BSX is currently priced at a -6.75% to its one-year price target of 48.59. Comparatively, GOOS is 13.74% relative to its price target of 32.90. This suggests that BSX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. BSX has a short ratio of 1.71 compared to a short interest of 7.86 for GOOS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BSX.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) beats Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BSX is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, BSX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, BSX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BSX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.