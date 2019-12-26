BlackBerry Limited (BB) vs. IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG): Comparing the Communication Equipment Industry’s Most Active Stocks

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) shares are down more than -10.55% this year and recently decreased -1.70% or -$0.11 to settle at $6.36. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG), on the other hand, is down -2.45% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $3.59 and has returned 6.85% during the past week.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) and IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect BB to grow earnings at a -3.70% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, IAG is expected to grow at a 27.14% annual rate. All else equal, IAG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. BB’s ROI is 2.30% while IAG has a ROI of -0.10%. The interpretation is that BB’s business generates a higher return on investment than IAG’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. BB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.09. Comparatively, IAG’s free cash flow per share was +0.00. On a percent-of-sales basis, BB’s free cash flow was 0.01% while IAG converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. BB has a current ratio of 2.30 compared to 4.10 for IAG. This means that IAG can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.25 versus a D/E of 0.15 for IAG. BB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BB trades at a forward P/E of 46.09, a P/B of 1.37, and a P/S of 3.61, compared to a forward P/E of 14.36, a P/B of 0.63, and a P/S of 1.65 for IAG. BB is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. BB is currently priced at a -16.86% to its one-year price target of 7.65. Comparatively, IAG is -53.07% relative to its price target of 7.65. This suggests that IAG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. BB has a beta of 1.76 and IAG’s beta is -0.02. IAG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. BB has a short ratio of 4.76 compared to a short interest of 2.74 for IAG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for IAG.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) beats BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. IAG generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, IAG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, IAG is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, IAG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.