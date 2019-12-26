BCE Inc. (BCE) vs. Steelcase Inc. (SCS): Breaking Down the Telecom Services – Domestic Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) shares are up more than 16.72% this year and recently decreased -0.35% or -$0.16 to settle at $46.14. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS), on the other hand, is up 44.17% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $21.38 and has returned 12.05% during the past week.

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) and Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) are the two most active stocks in the Telecom Services – Domestic industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect BCE to grow earnings at a 2.55% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SCS is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, SCS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 4.66% for Steelcase Inc. (SCS). BCE’s ROI is 10.20% while SCS has a ROI of 10.90%. The interpretation is that SCS’s business generates a higher return on investment than BCE’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. BCE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.54. Comparatively, SCS’s free cash flow per share was +1.21. On a percent-of-sales basis, BCE’s free cash flow was 2.7% while SCS converted 4.12% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SCS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. BCE has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 1.60 for SCS. This means that SCS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BCE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.61 versus a D/E of 0.52 for SCS. BCE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BCE trades at a forward P/E of 16.28, a P/B of 3.23, and a P/S of 2.30, compared to a forward P/E of 14.82, a P/B of 2.69, and a P/S of 0.68 for SCS. BCE is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. BCE is currently priced at a -2.94% to its one-year price target of 47.54. Comparatively, SCS is 25.76% relative to its price target of 17.00. This suggests that BCE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. BCE has a beta of 0.39 and SCS’s beta is 1.41. BCE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. BCE has a short ratio of 3.51 compared to a short interest of 3.33 for SCS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SCS.

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) beats BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SCS , is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SCS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, SCS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.