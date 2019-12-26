Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) vs. Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD): Which is the Better Investment?

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares are down more than -12.50% this year and recently increased 3.28% or $0.04 to settle at $1.26. Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD), on the other hand, is up 13.61% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $20.79 and has returned -1.05% during the past week.

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect ATHX to grow earnings at a 28.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HTLD is expected to grow at a 27.11% annual rate. All else equal, ATHX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 27.43% for Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD). ATHX’s ROI is -58.10% while HTLD has a ROI of 11.50%. The interpretation is that HTLD’s business generates a higher return on investment than ATHX’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ATHX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.05. Comparatively, HTLD’s free cash flow per share was -0.24. On a percent-of-sales basis, ATHX’s free cash flow was -0.03% while HTLD converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HTLD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. ATHX has a current ratio of 2.90 compared to 2.30 for HTLD. This means that ATHX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ATHX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.08 for HTLD. HTLD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ATHX trades at a P/B of 7.00, and a P/S of 28.61, compared to a forward P/E of 21.34, a P/B of 2.53, and a P/S of 2.95 for HTLD. ATHX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. ATHX is currently priced at a -83.2% to its one-year price target of 7.50. Comparatively, HTLD is -5.93% relative to its price target of 22.10. This suggests that ATHX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. ATHX has a beta of 0.31 and HTLD’s beta is 0.76. ATHX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. ATHX has a short ratio of 24.72 compared to a short interest of 6.15 for HTLD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HTLD.

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) beats Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ATHX is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. ATHX is more undervalued relative to its price target.