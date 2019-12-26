Apache Corporation (APA) vs. Noble Corporation plc (NE): Breaking Down the Independent Oil & Gas Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) shares are down more than -0.30% this year and recently decreased -1.36% or -$0.36 to settle at $26.17. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE), on the other hand, is down -50.00% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $1.31 and has returned 40.23% during the past week.

Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) and Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, NE is expected to grow at a 2.00% annual rate. All else equal, NE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Apache Corporation (APA) has an EBITDA margin of 51.12%. This suggests that APA underlying business is more profitable APA’s ROI is 5.70% while NE has a ROI of -10.30%. The interpretation is that APA’s business generates a higher return on investment than NE’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. APA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.37. Comparatively, NE’s free cash flow per share was -0.38. On a percent-of-sales basis, APA’s free cash flow was -1.87% while NE converted -8.74% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, APA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. APA has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 0.60 for NE. This means that APA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. APA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.34 versus a D/E of 1.10 for NE. APA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

APA trades at a forward P/E of 402.62, a P/B of 1.57, and a P/S of 1.55, compared to a P/B of 0.09, and a P/S of 0.28 for NE. APA is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. APA is currently priced at a -2.1% to its one-year price target of 26.73. Comparatively, NE is -33.16% relative to its price target of 1.96. This suggests that NE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. APA has a beta of 1.91 and NE’s beta is 2.48. APA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. APA has a short ratio of 3.53 compared to a short interest of 5.80 for NE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for APA.

Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) beats Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. APA is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. Finally, APA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.