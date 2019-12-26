Antero Resources Corporation (AR) vs. The Lovesac Company (LOVE): Breaking Down the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares are down more than -69.44% this year and recently decreased -1.37% or -$0.04 to settle at $2.87. The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE), on the other hand, is down -36.27% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $14.62 and has returned 16.59% during the past week.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) and The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, LOVE is expected to grow at a 45.00% annual rate. All else equal, LOVE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Antero Resources Corporation (AR) has an EBITDA margin of 5.64%. This suggests that AR underlying business is more profitable AR’s ROI is 1.50% while LOVE has a ROI of -9.00%. The interpretation is that AR’s business generates a higher return on investment than LOVE’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. AR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.60. Comparatively, LOVE’s free cash flow per share was -1.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, AR’s free cash flow was 4.41% while LOVE converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. AR has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 3.60 for LOVE. This means that LOVE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.50 versus a D/E of 0.00 for LOVE. AR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AR trades at a P/B of 0.12, and a P/S of 0.21, compared to a P/B of 2.31, and a P/S of 1.07 for LOVE. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. AR is currently priced at a -25.45% to its one-year price target of 3.85. Comparatively, LOVE is -44.47% relative to its price target of 26.33. This suggests that LOVE is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. AR has a short ratio of 3.87 compared to a short interest of 8.50 for LOVE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AR.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) beats The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AR is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, AR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, AR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.