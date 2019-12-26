Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) vs. Intelsat S.A. (I): Comparing the REIT-Mortgage Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares are down more than -1.53% this year and recently increased 1.04% or $0.1 to settle at $9.67. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I), on the other hand, is down -68.49% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $6.74 and has returned 13.09% during the past week.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) and Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) are the two most active stocks in the REIT-Mortgage industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect NLY to grow earnings at a -3.46% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. NLY’s ROI is 0.10% while I has a ROI of 6.20%. The interpretation is that I’s business generates a higher return on investment than NLY’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. NLY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.76. Comparatively, I’s free cash flow per share was -0.10. On a percent-of-sales basis, NLY’s free cash flow was -47.8% while I converted -0.64% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, I is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

NLY trades at a forward P/E of 9.11, a P/B of 1.06, compared to a P/S of 0.47 for I. NLY is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. NLY is currently priced at a 3.09% to its one-year price target of 9.38. Comparatively, I is -66.15% relative to its price target of 19.91. This suggests that I is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. NLY has a beta of 0.44 and I’s beta is 1.23. NLY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. NLY has a short ratio of 2.61 compared to a short interest of 3.53 for I. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NLY.

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) beats Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. I , generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, I is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, I is more undervalued relative to its price target.