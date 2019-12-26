Analyzing the Statistics for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) and At First Horizon National Corporation (FHN)

The shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation have increased by more than 3.64% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.04% or -$0.02 and now trades at $50.74. The shares of First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN), has jumped by 26.06% year to date as of 12/24/2019. The shares currently trade at $16.59 and have been able to report a change of -0.24% over the past one week.

The stock of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation and First Horizon National Corporation were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that AMTD will grow it’s earning at a -8.72% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to FHN which will have a positive growth at a 9.50% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of FHN implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. AMTD has an EBITDA margin of 56.92%, this implies that the underlying business of AMTD is more profitable. The ROI of AMTD is 19.00% while that of FHN is 19.00%. These figures suggest that AMTD ventures generate a higher ROI than that of FHN.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, AMTD’s free cash flow per share is a positive 39.33, while that of FHN is negative -8.23.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of AMTD is 0.41 compared to 0.26 for FHN. AMTD can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than FHN.

AMTD currently trades at a forward P/E of 16.72, a P/B of 3.19, and a P/S of 4.56 while FHN trades at a forward P/E of 10.03, a P/B of 1.12, and a P/S of 3.18. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, FHN is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of AMTD is currently at a 1.34% to its one-year price target of 50.07. Looking at its rival pricing, FHN is at a -10.9% relative to its price target of 18.62.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), AMTD is given a 2.70 while 2.20 placed for FHN. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for AMTD stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for AMTD is 0.90 while that of FHN is just 3.56. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for AMTD stock.

Conclusion

The stock of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation defeats that of First Horizon National Corporation when the two are compared, with AMTD taking 7 out of the total factors that were been considered. AMTD happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, AMTD is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for AMTD is better on when it is viewed on short interest.