Analyzing the Statistics for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) and At HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR)

The shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. have increased by more than 109.50% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 3.95% or $0.72 and now trades at $18.96. The shares of HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR), has slumped by -30.52% year to date as of 12/24/2019. The shares currently trade at $1.73 and have been able to report a change of 10.19% over the past one week.

The stock of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. and HighPoint Resources Corporation were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that CHRS will grow it’s earning at a 23.00% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to HPR which will have a positive growth at a 31.00% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of HPR implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. CHRS has an EBITDA margin of 10.65%, this implies that the underlying business of HPR is more profitable. These figures suggest that HPR ventures generate a higher ROI than that of CHRS.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for CHRS is 3.30 and that of HPR is 0.60. This implies that it is easier for CHRS to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than HPR. The debt ratio of CHRS is 3.18 compared to 0.70 for HPR. CHRS can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than HPR.

CHRS currently trades at a forward P/E of 8.02, a P/B of 23.70, and a P/S of 5.62 while HPR trades at a P/B of 0.32, and a P/S of 0.81. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, CHRS is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of CHRS is currently at a -41.79% to its one-year price target of 32.57. Looking at its rival pricing, HPR is at a -50% relative to its price target of 3.46.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), CHRS is given a 1.70 while 2.60 placed for HPR. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for HPR stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for CHRS is 7.65 while that of HPR is just 20.08. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for CHRS stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. defeats that of HighPoint Resources Corporation when the two are compared, with CHRS taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. CHRS happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, CHRS is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for CHRS is better on when it is viewed on short interest.