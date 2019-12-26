Analyzing Fundamentals and Technical: China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC), Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD)

The shares of China XD Plastics Company Limited have increased by more than 17.27% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 7.14% or $0.13 and now trades at $2.06. The shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD), has jumped by 339.76% year to date as of 12/24/2019. The shares currently trade at $10.95 and have been able to report a change of 2.82% over the past one week.

The stock of China XD Plastics Company Limited and Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. CXDC has an EBITDA margin of 13.48%, this implies that the underlying business of CXDC is more profitable. The ROI of CXDC is 6.50% while that of DBD is -18.00%. These figures suggest that CXDC ventures generate a higher ROI than that of DBD.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, CXDC’s free cash flow per share is a negative -27.63, while that of DBD is positive 1.43.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for CXDC is 1.10 and that of DBD is 1.20. This implies that it is easier for CXDC to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than DBD.

CXDC currently trades at a P/B of 0.16, and a P/S of 0.10 while DBD trades at a forward P/E of 11.41, and a P/S of 0.18. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, CXDC is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. Looking at its rival pricing, DBD is at a -23.59% relative to its price target of 14.33.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for CXDC is 0.10 while that of DBD is just 10.05. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for CXDC stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated defeats that of China XD Plastics Company Limited when the two are compared, with DBD taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. DBD happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, DBD is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for DBD is better on when it is viewed on short interest.