Analytical Comparison: Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR) vs. At Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PRTK)

The shares of Hi-Crush Inc. have decreased by more than -71.79% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 26.25% or $0.21 and now trades at $1.01. The shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK), has slumped by -12.28% year to date as of 12/24/2019. The shares currently trade at $4.50 and have been able to report a change of 45.16% over the past one week.

The stock of Hi-Crush Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. HCR has an EBITDA margin of 10.91%, this implies that the underlying business of HCR is more profitable. The ROI of HCR is 12.60% while that of PRTK is -37.80%. These figures suggest that HCR ventures generate a higher ROI than that of PRTK.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, HCR’s free cash flow per share is a positive -0, while that of PRTK is negative -0.16.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for HCR is 1.50 and that of PRTK is 9.80. This implies that it is easier for HCR to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than PRTK.

HCR currently trades at a P/B of 0.24, and a P/S of 0.16 while PRTK trades at a P/S of 5.96. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, HCR is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of HCR is currently at a -3.81% to its one-year price target of 1.05. Looking at its rival pricing, PRTK is at a -74.29% relative to its price target of 17.50.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), HCR is given a 2.80 while 1.70 placed for PRTK. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for HCR stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for HCR is 10.08 while that of PRTK is just 9.72. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for PRTK stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Hi-Crush Inc. defeats that of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. when the two are compared, with HCR taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. HCR happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, HCR is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for HCR is better on when it is viewed on short interest.