Analytical Comparison: Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) vs. At Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

The shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company have increased by more than 15.17% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.25% or -$0.17 and now trades at $68.55. The shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA), has jumped by 4.51% year to date as of 12/24/2019. The shares currently trade at $71.79 and have been able to report a change of -1.33% over the past one week.

The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company and Comerica Incorporated were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that CL will grow it’s earning at a 0.89% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to CMA which will have a positive growth at a 3.60% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of CMA implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. CL has an EBITDA margin of 24.37%, this implies that the underlying business of CMA is more profitable. The ROI of CL is 45.60% while that of CMA is 20.10%. These figures suggest that CL ventures generate a higher ROI than that of CMA.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, CL’s free cash flow per share is a positive 2.98, while that of CMA is positive 8.42.

CL currently trades at a forward P/E of 22.93, and a P/S of 3.80 while CMA trades at a forward P/E of 10.18, a P/B of 1.47, and a P/S of 3.62. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, CMA is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of CL is currently at a -3.96% to its one-year price target of 71.38. Looking at its rival pricing, CMA is at a 3.1% relative to its price target of 69.63.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), CL is given a 2.90 while 3.20 placed for CMA. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for CMA stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for CL is 3.64 while that of CMA is just 2.16. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for CMA stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company defeats that of Comerica Incorporated when the two are compared, with CL taking 7 out of the total factors that were been considered. CL happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, CL is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for CL is better on when it is viewed on short interest.