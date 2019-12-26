Ambev S.A. (ABEV) vs. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS): Which is the Better Investment?

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) shares are up more than 19.30% this year and recently decreased -0.44% or -$0.02 to settle at $4.56. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS), on the other hand, is up 32.33% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $3.52 and has returned 10.34% during the past week.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) are the two most active stocks in the Beverages – Brewers industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect ABEV to grow earnings at a 6.10% annual rate over the next 5 years.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. On a percent-of-sales basis, ABEV’s free cash flow was 0% while PIRS converted -0.05% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ABEV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ABEV trades at a forward P/E of 22.80, a P/B of 4.62, compared to a P/B of 8.38, and a P/S of 5.78 for PIRS. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. ABEV is currently priced at a -9.16% to its one-year price target of 5.02. Comparatively, PIRS is -51.98% relative to its price target of 7.33. This suggests that PIRS is the better investment over the next year.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. ABEV has a short ratio of 0.99 compared to a short interest of 2.62 for PIRS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ABEV.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ABEV is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, ABEV is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, ABEV has better sentiment signals based on short interest.