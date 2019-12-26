Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) vs. Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG): Comparing the Biotechnology Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares are up more than 57.16% this year and recently increased 0.80% or $0.17 to settle at $21.39. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG), on the other hand, is down -15.46% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $7.38 and has returned -0.14% during the past week.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect AMRN to grow earnings at a 24.70% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VG is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, AMRN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 5.93% for Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG). AMRN’s ROI is -51.40% while VG has a ROI of 4.80%. The interpretation is that VG’s business generates a higher return on investment than AMRN’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. AMRN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.05. Comparatively, VG’s free cash flow per share was +0.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, AMRN’s free cash flow was 0.01% while VG converted 2.55% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. AMRN has a current ratio of 3.70 compared to 0.70 for VG. This means that AMRN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AMRN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.10 versus a D/E of 0.95 for VG. VG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AMRN trades at a forward P/E of 329.08, a P/B of 13.04, and a P/S of 21.34, compared to a forward P/E of 38.44, a P/B of 3.34, and a P/S of 1.56 for VG. AMRN is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AMRN is currently priced at a -27.74% to its one-year price target of 29.60. Comparatively, VG is -46.79% relative to its price target of 13.87. This suggests that VG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. AMRN has a beta of 1.07 and VG’s beta is 0.11. VG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. AMRN has a short ratio of 4.74 compared to a short interest of 4.32 for VG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VG.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) beats Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VG is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, VG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, VG is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, VG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.