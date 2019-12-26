Altria Group, Inc. (MO) vs. Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC): Comparing the Cigarettes Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) shares are up more than 1.80% this year and recently decreased -2.46% or -$1.27 to settle at $50.28. Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC), on the other hand, is up 10.82% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $26.74 and has returned -1.76% during the past week.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) and Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) are the two most active stocks in the Cigarettes industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect MO to grow earnings at a 6.17% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SFNC is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, MO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 107.75% for Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC). MO’s ROI is 17.00% while SFNC has a ROI of 17.80%. The interpretation is that SFNC’s business generates a higher return on investment than MO’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. MO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.70. Comparatively, SFNC’s free cash flow per share was +0.49. On a percent-of-sales basis, MO’s free cash flow was 5.15% while SFNC converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.65 versus a D/E of 0.14 for SFNC. MO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MO trades at a forward P/E of 11.32, a P/B of 8.90, and a P/S of 3.72, compared to a forward P/E of 11.14, a P/B of 1.01, and a P/S of 4.05 for SFNC. MO is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. MO is currently priced at a -6.46% to its one-year price target of 53.75. Comparatively, SFNC is -6.5% relative to its price target of 28.60. This suggests that SFNC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. MO has a beta of 0.46 and SFNC’s beta is 1.11. MO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. MO has a short ratio of 1.89 compared to a short interest of 4.07 for SFNC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MO.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) beats Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MO is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. Finally, MO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.