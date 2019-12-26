Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) vs. Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT): Breaking Down the Biotechnology Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) shares are up more than 13.27% this year and recently decreased -0.16% or -$0.18 to settle at $110.28. Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT), on the other hand, is down -13.25% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $1.31 and has returned 0.77% during the past week.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect ALXN to grow earnings at a 16.21% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, RIOT is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, RIOT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) has an EBITDA margin of 42.43%. This suggests that ALXN underlying business is more profitable ALXN’s ROI is 0.40% while RIOT has a ROI of -792.80%. The interpretation is that ALXN’s business generates a higher return on investment than RIOT’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. ALXN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.48. Comparatively, RIOT’s free cash flow per share was -0.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, ALXN’s free cash flow was 13.28% while RIOT converted -0.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ALXN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. ALXN has a current ratio of 4.00 compared to 5.30 for RIOT. This means that RIOT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ALXN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.25 versus a D/E of 0.00 for RIOT. ALXN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ALXN trades at a forward P/E of 9.82, a P/B of 2.38, and a P/S of 5.22, compared to a P/B of 1.09, and a P/S of 4.40 for RIOT. ALXN is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ALXN is currently priced at a -25.16% to its one-year price target of 147.35. Comparatively, RIOT is -62.57% relative to its price target of 3.50. This suggests that RIOT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. ALXN has a beta of 1.66 and RIOT’s beta is 3.52. ALXN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. ALXN has a short ratio of 2.37 compared to a short interest of 5.89 for RIOT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ALXN.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) beats Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. RIOT is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, RIOT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, RIOT is more undervalued relative to its price target.