AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) vs. Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV): Breaking Down the REIT-Mortgage Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares are up more than 1.88% this year and recently increased 0.85% or $0.15 to settle at $17.87. Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV), on the other hand, is up 52.24% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $15.30 and has returned 2.68% during the past week.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) and Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) are the two most active stocks in the REIT-Mortgage industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect AGNC to grow earnings at a -1.72% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VIAV is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, VIAV’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 17.75% for Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV).

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. AGNC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.06. Comparatively, VIAV’s free cash flow per share was +0.10. On a percent-of-sales basis, AGNC’s free cash flow was -1.67% while VIAV converted 2.03% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VIAV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AGNC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 9.56 versus a D/E of 0.00 for VIAV. AGNC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

AGNC trades at a forward P/E of 8.17, a P/B of 1.03, and a P/S of 8.21, compared to a forward P/E of 19.77, a P/B of 4.95, and a P/S of 3.05 for VIAV. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. AGNC is currently priced at a 3.47% to its one-year price target of 17.27. Comparatively, VIAV is -9.73% relative to its price target of 16.95. This suggests that VIAV is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. AGNC has a beta of 0.26 and VIAV’s beta is 1.09. AGNC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. AGNC has a short ratio of 4.01 compared to a short interest of 6.81 for VIAV. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AGNC.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) beats AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VIAV , is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. VIAV is more undervalued relative to its price target.