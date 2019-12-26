AECOM (ACM): Does This Move Make Any Sense At All?

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is one of the more popular stocks investors are adding into their watchlist. Now trading with a market value of 6.71B, the company has a mix of catalysts and obstacles that spring from the nature of its operations. In light of the many issues surrounding this company, we thought it was a good time to take a close look at the numbers in order to form a realistic perspective on the fundamental picture for this stock.

It’s generally a good idea to start with the most fundamental piece of the picture: the balance sheet. The balance sheet health of any company plays a key role in its ability to meet its obligations and maintain the faith of its investment base. For ACM, the company currently has 1.08 billion of cash on the books, which is offset by 2.39 billion in current liabilities. The trend over time is important to note. In this case, the company’s debt has been growing. The company also has 0 in total assets, balanced by 599.55 million in total liabilities, which should give you a sense of the viability of the company under any number of imagined business contexts.

AECOM saw 676952 in free cash flow last quarter, representing a quarterly net change in cash of 193621. Perhaps most importantly where cash movements are concerned, the company saw about 777616 in net operating cash flow.

As far as key trends that demonstrate something of the future investment potential of this stock, we need to take a closer look at the top line, first and foremost. Last quarter, the company saw 5.12 billion in total revenues. That represents a quarterly year/year change in revenues of -0.04% in sequential terms, the ACM saw sales grow by 0.03%.

But what about the bottom line? After all, that’s what really matters in the end. AECOM is intriguing when broken down to its core data. The cost of selling goods last quarter was 4.88 billion, yielding a gross basic income of 238.23 million. For shareholders, given the total diluted outstanding shares of 155.03M, this means overall earnings per share of -3020. Note, this compares with a consensus analyst forecast of 0.78 in earnings per share for its next fiscal quarterly report.

Looking ahead at valuations, according to the consensus, the next fiscal year is forecast to bring about 3.72 in total earnings per share. However, one should always remember: the trends are more important than the forecasts. This continues to be an interesting story, and we look forward to updating it again soon on AECOM.