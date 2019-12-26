Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) Is it Worth Adding to Your Watchlist?

It’s worth it to have a look at Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) as there may be a chasm between the bulls and the bears as far as recent trading activity goes. Now trading with a market value of 15.92M, the company has a mix of catalysts and obstacles that spring from the nature of its operations. Everyone seems to have their own opinion of this stock. But what do the numbers really say? We think it’s a great time to take a fresh look.

It’s generally a good idea to start with the most fundamental piece of the picture: the balance sheet. The balance sheet health of any company plays a key role in its ability to meet its obligations and maintain the faith of its investment base. For ADXS, the company currently has 32.36 million of cash on the books, which is offset by 4.52 million in current liabilities. The trend over time is important to note. In this case, the company’s debt has been falling. The company also has 0 in total assets, balanced by 39.53 million in total liabilities, which should give you a sense of the viability of the company under any number of imagined business contexts.

Advaxis, Inc. saw 36182 in free cash flow last quarter, representing a quarterly net change in cash of 12755. Perhaps most importantly where cash movements are concerned, the company saw about 36128 in net operating cash flow.

As far as key trends that demonstrate something of the future investment potential of this stock, we need to take a closer look at the top line, first and foremost. Last quarter, the company saw 1000 in total revenues. That represents a quarterly year/year change in revenues of -1,128.00% in sequential terms, the ADXS saw sales grow by -5.00%.

But what about the bottom line? After all, that’s what really matters in the end. Advaxis, Inc. is intriguing when broken down to its core data. The cost of selling goods last quarter was 1000, yielding a gross basic income of 10.29 million. For shareholders, given the total diluted outstanding shares of 24.12M, this means overall earnings per share of -1260.