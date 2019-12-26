A Side-by-side Analysis of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) and Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) shares are down more than -14.61% this year and recently decreased -0.38% or -$0.22 to settle at $58.35. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC), on the other hand, is up 38.38% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $48.78 and has returned 0.91% during the past week.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) and Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect WBA to grow earnings at a 2.31% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SRC is expected to grow at a 37.47% annual rate. All else equal, SRC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 104.48% for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC). WBA’s ROI is 10.90% while SRC has a ROI of 2.80%. The interpretation is that WBA’s business generates a higher return on investment than SRC’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. WBA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.69. Comparatively, SRC’s free cash flow per share was +0.54. On a percent-of-sales basis, WBA’s free cash flow was 1.1% while SRC converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WBA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

WBA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.72 versus a D/E of 0.66 for SRC. WBA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

WBA trades at a forward P/E of 9.48, a P/B of 2.23, and a P/S of 0.37, compared to a forward P/E of 41.87, a P/B of 1.39, and a P/S of 9.18 for SRC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. WBA is currently priced at a 2.17% to its one-year price target of 57.11. Comparatively, SRC is -9.8% relative to its price target of 54.08. This suggests that SRC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. WBA has a beta of 0.90 and SRC’s beta is 0.40. SRC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. WBA has a short ratio of 3.42 compared to a short interest of 3.34 for SRC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SRC.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) beats Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SRC generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable and has lower financial risk. SRC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SRC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.