A Side-by-side Analysis of The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) and Tata Motors Limited (TTM)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) shares are down more than -25.70% this year and recently increased 0.19% or $0.06 to settle at $31.98. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM), on the other hand, is up 1.15% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $12.32 and has returned -3.52% during the past week.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) and Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) are the two most active stocks in the Food – Major Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect KHC to grow earnings at a -7.71% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TTM is expected to grow at a 6.90% annual rate. All else equal, TTM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. KHC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.04. Comparatively, TTM’s free cash flow per share was -12.38. On a percent-of-sales basis, KHC’s free cash flow was 0.19% while TTM converted -19.42% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KHC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

KHC trades at a forward P/E of 12.36, a P/B of 0.76, and a P/S of 1.53, compared to a P/B of 0.60, for TTM. KHC is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. KHC is currently priced at a 3.53% to its one-year price target of 30.89. Comparatively, TTM is -8.74% relative to its price target of 13.50. This suggests that TTM is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. KHC has a short ratio of 2.22 compared to a short interest of 3.26 for TTM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KHC.

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) beats The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TTM has higher cash flow per share, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TTM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, TTM is more undervalued relative to its price target.