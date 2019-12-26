A Side-by-side Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) and Avalara, Inc. (AVLR)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) shares are down more than -11.72% this year and recently increased 0.17% or $0.02 to settle at $11.67. Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR), on the other hand, is up 141.19% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $75.13 and has returned 3.50% during the past week.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) and Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect TME to grow earnings at a 4.12% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 17.04% for Avalara, Inc. (AVLR). TME’s ROI is 4.30% while AVLR has a ROI of -68.50%. The interpretation is that TME’s business generates a higher return on investment than AVLR’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. On a percent-of-sales basis, TME’s free cash flow was 0% while AVLR converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TME is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. TME has a current ratio of 3.30 compared to 2.30 for AVLR. This means that TME can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TME’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.00 for AVLR. TME is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TME trades at a forward P/E of 24.26, a P/B of 3.21, and a P/S of 5.75, compared to a P/B of 12.34, and a P/S of 16.17 for AVLR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. TME is currently priced at a -26.7% to its one-year price target of 15.92. Comparatively, AVLR is -24.62% relative to its price target of 99.67. This suggests that TME is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. TME has a short ratio of 5.57 compared to a short interest of 2.49 for AVLR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AVLR.

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) beats Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) on a total of 6 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AVLR is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. Finally, AVLR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.