A Side-by-side Analysis of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) and Terex Corporation (TEX)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) shares are down more than -64.18% this year and recently increased 2.85% or $0.03 to settle at $0.93. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX), on the other hand, is up 10.63% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $30.50 and has returned 0.73% during the past week.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) and Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect SENS to grow earnings at a 8.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TEX is expected to grow at a -0.70% annual rate. All else equal, SENS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 6.15% for Terex Corporation (TEX). SENS’s ROI is -71.70% while TEX has a ROI of 12.60%. The interpretation is that TEX’s business generates a higher return on investment than SENS’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. SENS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.18. Comparatively, TEX’s free cash flow per share was +1.09. On a percent-of-sales basis, SENS’s free cash flow was -0.19% while TEX converted 1.52% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TEX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. SENS has a current ratio of 7.40 compared to 2.20 for TEX. This means that SENS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SENS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.57 versus a D/E of 1.36 for TEX. SENS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SENS trades at a P/B of 7.14, and a P/S of 9.81, compared to a forward P/E of 12.91, a P/B of 2.51, and a P/S of 0.46 for TEX. SENS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. SENS is currently priced at a -52.31% to its one-year price target of 1.95. Comparatively, TEX is 2.52% relative to its price target of 29.75. This suggests that SENS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. SENS has a beta of 0.84 and TEX’s beta is 1.77. SENS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. SENS has a short ratio of 25.95 compared to a short interest of 4.69 for TEX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TEX.

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) beats Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TEX is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TEX is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, TEX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.