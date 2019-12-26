A Side-by-side Analysis of MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) and 21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET)

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) shares are up more than 17.81% this year and recently increased 0.38% or $0.03 to settle at $7.87. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET), on the other hand, is down -23.61% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $6.60 and has returned -10.08% during the past week.

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) and 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) are the two most active stocks in the REIT-Mortgage industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect MFA to grow earnings at a 2.25% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VNET is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, VNET’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) has an EBITDA margin of 150.21%. This suggests that MFA underlying business is more profitable MFA’s ROI is 2.50% while VNET has a ROI of 2.60%. The interpretation is that VNET’s business generates a higher return on investment than MFA’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. MFA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.06. Comparatively, VNET’s free cash flow per share was -0.45. On a percent-of-sales basis, MFA’s free cash flow was -0.01% while VNET converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MFA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MFA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.79 versus a D/E of 0.87 for VNET. MFA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MFA trades at a forward P/E of 9.57, a P/B of 1.04, and a P/S of 4.72, compared to a P/B of 1.07, and a P/S of 1.47 for VNET. MFA is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. MFA is currently priced at a 0.9% to its one-year price target of 7.80. Comparatively, VNET is -61.45% relative to its price target of 17.12. This suggests that VNET is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. MFA has a beta of 0.55 and VNET’s beta is 0.96. MFA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. MFA has a short ratio of 4.23 compared to a short interest of 1.29 for VNET. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VNET.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) beats MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VNET is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, VNET is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, VNET is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, VNET has better sentiment signals based on short interest.