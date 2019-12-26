A Side-by-side Analysis of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) shares are up more than 132.36% this year and recently increased 0.35% or $0.08 to settle at $22.98. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI), on the other hand, is up 1.73% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $67.66 and has returned 0.95% during the past week.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Specialized industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect JKS to grow earnings at a 22.84% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, OLLI is expected to grow at a 16.15% annual rate. All else equal, JKS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we'll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 13.39% for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI). JKS's ROI is 2.70% while OLLI has a ROI of 14.40%. The interpretation is that OLLI's business generates a higher return on investment than JKS's.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. On a percent-of-sales basis, JKS’s free cash flow was 0% while OLLI converted -2.21% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, JKS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. JKS has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 2.10 for OLLI. This means that OLLI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. JKS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.13 versus a D/E of 0.00 for OLLI. JKS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

JKS trades at a forward P/E of 5.75, a P/B of 0.79, and a P/S of 0.25, compared to a forward P/E of 29.13, a P/B of 4.24, and a P/S of 3.12 for OLLI. JKS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. JKS is currently priced at a 18.45% to its one-year price target of 19.40. Comparatively, OLLI is -10.13% relative to its price target of 75.29. This suggests that OLLI is the better investment over the next year.

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. JKS has a beta of 1.97 and OLLI’s beta is 0.88. OLLI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. JKS has a short ratio of 11.18 compared to a short interest of 7.71 for OLLI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for OLLI.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) beats JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. OLLI is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, JKS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, OLLI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, OLLI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.